Firms In Corn MDL Fee Spat Say Fiduciary Claim Can't Stick

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- Seven law firms told a Kansas federal court Tuesday that they can't be held liable for failing to protect the interests of corn farmers in a multidistrict litigation with Syngenta AG because they never actually represented the growers now suing them. In a sharply worded motion, the firms argued they are immune from the lone remaining claim in the MDL tag-along action — breach of fiduciary duty — and that the case should be thrown out. Moreover, discovery in the dispute would require a "fact-intensive" look at what each defendant firm "told each of the 60,000 proposed plaintiffs" in the course of...

