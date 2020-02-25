Venezuela Takes 3rd Circ.'s Crystallex Decision To High Court

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 7:48 PM EST) -- Venezuela and its state-owned oil company are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Third Circuit ruling allowing Crystallex International Corp. to seize shares in Citgo's parent company to enforce a $1.2 billion arbitral award, saying the case undermines U.S. foreign policy objectives. Venezuela and Petróleos de Venezuela SA, or PDVSA, told the high court in a Feb. 19 petition that the underlying Third Circuit decision threatens the Trump administration's efforts to prop up Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as he struggles to wrest power away from the current Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro. The Third Circuit also improperly concluded that...

