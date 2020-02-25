New Visa Processing Method Will Harm EB-5 Investor Program

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 4:28 PM EST) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services recently issued significant policy guidelines concerning its stipulated attempt to address fairness concerns with coordinating I-526 petition adjudications with U.S. State Department visa allocations. In its release, USCIS announced that starting March 31, it will change the adjudication process for Form I-526 petitions from a first-in, first-out basis to a visa availability approach. USCIS will host a public forum on March 13 at 11:00 am Eastern Standard Time, to provide further information on this change. However, we suspect that, as with past stakeholder engagements, the agency will not respond to detailed questions or concerns raised by the...

