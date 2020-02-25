Co-Founder Of Mass. Pot Co. Says He Was Pushed Out

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 5:42 PM EST) -- An entrepreneur has sued his former business partners in Massachusetts federal court, alleging he was wrongfully ousted from the multistate marijuana venture he spent years helping to build. Peter Komassa alleged on Friday that he worked more than 70 hours per week at times between June 2015 and April 2017 obtaining licenses, pitching investors and helping establish the company Hampden Care Facility — later renamed I.N.S.A., Inc. — with his former hedge fund coworker Peter Gallagher. But after the capital advising firm where Gallagher was employed announced it was shutting down in April 2017, Gallagher joined the marijuana venture's management company...

