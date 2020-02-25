FCC's O'Rielly Sees More KidVid Reforms On The Way

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 6:49 PM EST) -- FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly told public broadcasters Tuesday that the commission was moving forward on reworking the criteria commercial stations must meet to fulfill their children's programming requirements. O’Rielly, a member of the Federal Communications Commission’s Republican majority, said during a Washington, D.C., conference of America’s Public Television Stations that the commission had already made strides in adjusting the so-called KidVid rules that set out the stations’ obligations, but that more could be done. O'Rielly, who initially led the push for an FCC review of the programming rules, told public TV stakeholders that the commission seeks input on “the statutory basis...

