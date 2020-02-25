7th Circ. Finds Judge With Link To Attys Can Stay On Case

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 9:46 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge should not have to recuse herself from a malicious prosecution case because her daughter is employed by a nonprofit where two Loevy & Loevy attorneys working on the litigation also contribute time, as there is insufficient evidence for questioning the judge’s impartiality, the Seventh Circuit has held. Quincy, Illinois; Adams County, Illinois; and several officials and police officers failed to establish that U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough should exit the litigation because her daughter works for the Exoneration Project at the University of Chicago Law School, a three-judge appellate panel determined in an opinion released Tuesday that...

