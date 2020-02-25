10th Circ. Scraps Western Union Investors' AML Suit

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 10:05 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit declined on Tuesday to revive a proposed shareholder class action accusing Western Union of hiding its noncompliance with anti-money laundering regulations, affirming a lower court’s dismissal for failure to show that the money transfer service knowingly flouted federal securities laws. A three-judge panel found that the Colorado district court was right to toss the suit because the allegations that Western Union and its executives intended to defraud investors by covering up compliance issues weren’t specific enough to meet the heightened pleading standards for securities fraud claims under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. “To be sure, the complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS