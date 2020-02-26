IHeartMedia Seeks FCC Blessing To Be Foreign-Owned

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- Embattled radio giant iHeartMedia has asked the Federal Communications Commission for permission to be completely foreign-owned, citing a need to be a stronger player in the evolving media marketplace after exiting Chapter 11. Although the commission has a 25% cap on the amount of stock foreign owners can control in a U.S. broadcast company, San Antonio, Texas-based iHeartMedia is looking for regulators' approval to go beyond that limit, according to a notice the commission posted Tuesday seeking comment on the request. IHeartMedia believes the flexibility to take on more foreign investment will help it prop up its transformation into a modern...

