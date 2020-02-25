Broadcasters Turned Lawmakers Form Their Own Caucus

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 9:21 PM EST) -- A handful of lawmakers on Capitol Hill who formerly earned their livings as broadcasters will have a place to discuss the industry with colleagues from similar backgrounds, with the formation of the Congressional Broadcasters Caucus. Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Rep. Brendan F. Boyle, D -Pa., unveiled the new caucus Tuesday that they said would be a “resource to educate members of Congress about broadcast-related issues and the importance of local radio and television stations to tens of millions of Americans.” Both former on-air talent themselves, the bipartisan duo said that the group would focus on "issues of importance to the broadcast...

