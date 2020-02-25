Cuneo Gilbert Escapes Atty's Partnership Suit At 2nd Circ.

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 9:54 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday declined to revive a former Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca LLP attorney’s lawsuit alleging the firm misled her into thinking she was a partner only to use her to gin up business before “squeezing her out,” ruling that she failed to show she held that job title. A three-judge panel said Preetpal Grewal’s claims that she was represented as a partner in court proceedings and referred to as a partner at the Washington, D.C.-based law firm aren’t enough to force the firm to recognize her as part of a “partnership by estoppel.” The district court properly determined...

