FanDuel Investors Claim PE Firms Cut Them Out Of Merger

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 10:17 PM EST) -- FanDuel's founders and dozens of other shareholders are suing the fantasy sports giant for hundreds of millions of dollars, alleging its board of directors conspired with private equity firms to steal the company from them during a 2018 merger with U.K. sportsbook Paddy Power Betfair. In a 52-page complaint filed Tuesday in New York state court, the former FanDuel shareholders — a group that includes the company's founders and more than 100 other former employees — said the 2018 deal created a sports gambling "juggernaut" whose future revenues should have rewarded their years of hard work. Instead, they claimed, Shamrock Capital...

