Nike Calls Trademark Ad Ban 'Restraint On Speech'

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 5:12 PM EST) -- Nike Inc. is urging a federal appeals court to undo a trademark ruling that forced the company to halt an ad campaign centered on the slogan “Sport Changes Everything,” calling it an improper “restraint on speech.” In a brief filed Monday at the Fourth Circuit, Nike pressed the appeals court to overturn a December injunction won by sneaker retailer Fleet Feet Inc., which uses the competing slogans "Running Changes Everything" and "Change Everything." In the filing, Nike said there wasn’t nearly enough evidence for such an “extraordinary and drastic” remedy. “Despite many millions of documented views of the campaign, no consumer...

