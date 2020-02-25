Electrical Cos. Seek $3M For Puerto Rico Hurricane Repairs

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 9:12 PM EST) -- Fluor Enterprises Inc. owes two electrical subcontractors more than $3.1 million for their work on a $1.3 billion project to repair and restore Puerto Rico’s power grid following the devastation of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in South Carolina federal court. B&B Electrical and Utility Contractors Inc. and Southern Electric Corporation of Mississippi put in a lot of work and contributed materials and equipment to the Puerto Rico Power Restoration Project as subcontractors, but Fluor, an engineering company, never paid up, the suit alleges. In 2017, the suit says, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded Fluor a...

