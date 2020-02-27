Marsh Unit Accuses Rival Broker Of Client Raid In £1.2M Suit

Law360, London (February 27, 2020, 8:03 PM GMT) -- Global broking giant Marsh is suing a smaller regional broker for up to £1.2 million ($1.52 million) in lost earnings, alleging three former executives contacted their previous clients when they left the business. Marsh unit Jelf Insurance Brokers filed a claim in the High Court against its former Yorkshire branch director Jason Lauchlan, as well as two former senior staff, Mark Elvin and Kathryn Hill, who left at the same time, according to newly public claims dated Feb. 6. Also listed as a defendant is David Roberts & Partners Insurance Brokers Ltd., which all three joined in July last year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS