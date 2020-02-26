SC Utility Must Face Suit Over Failed Nuclear Reactor Project

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 5:15 PM EST) -- A South Carolina power utility and a former top executive can't escape a proposed securities class action from bond buyers who say they were misled about a doomed nuclear project, a federal court has ruled, finding internal communications cited in the suit suggested possible duplicity. Mini-bond investor Murray C. Turka mustered “substantial circumstantial evidence” that the South Carolina Public Service Authority, also known as Santee Cooper, and former CEO Lonnie N. Carter offered generic risk warnings about the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station despite knowing it was mired in cost overruns and delays, a South Carolina federal court ruled Tuesday, denying the...

