Travelers Must Face Textron Asbestos Coverage Suit In Calif.

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 10:14 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court on Tuesday revived Textron’s lawsuit seeking to force Travelers to cover its costs to defend and settle an asbestos injury action brought by a former employee’s daughter, saying coverage is not foreclosed by a 29-year-old Rhode Island court ruling interpreting the same insurance policies. A three-judge panel of the state Court of Appeal's Second Appellate District overturned a trial judge’s ruling that Travelers Casualty & Surety Co. has no duty to defend or indemnify Providence, Rhode Island-based Textron Inc. in the underlying action filed by Carolyn Esters. In granting the insurer summary judgment, the lower court...

