Supposedly Unfair Stock Deal Heads Toward Chancery Trial

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- Three top figures in a company that advises on corporate ethics and compliance must face a class suit over an allegedly unfair and coercive, $1.35-per-share stock buyback that took place a year before a company merger at $7 per share, Delaware's Chancery Court ruled Tuesday. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn rejected motions to dismiss the three-count suit against Dov Seidman, founder and longtime CEO and chairman of LRN Corp., and directors Lee Feldman and Mats Lederhausen. But the same decision also found that stockholder Robert A. Davidow failed to back up his claims against the company itself, prompting its exit from...

