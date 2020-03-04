EU Lacks Effective Tool For Resolving Border Disputes

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 12:24 PM EST) -- The European Court of Justice recently found[1] that it did not have the jurisdiction over Slovenia’s claim to enforce an award[2] in respect of certain land and maritime disputes with Croatia. These disputes arose between Croatia and Slovenia after they gained independence from the erstwhile Yugoslavia in 1991. After multiple efforts to resolve the issues the two states signed an arbitration agreement[3] on Nov. 4, 2011. The arbitration agreement referred the dispute to arbitration under the Permanent Court of Arbitration Optional Rules for Arbitrating Disputes Between Two States.[4] The arbitration was eventful, with allegations of procedural irregularity ultimately resulting in Croatia’s...

