US Cos. Want Duties On Chinese Plywood Imports Widened

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 3:38 PM EST) -- A group of American producers has asked the U.S. Department of Commerce to expand duties on Chinese hardwood plywood to cover shipments that are sent to Vietnam for assembly before being imported into the U.S. The Coalition for Fair Trade in Hardwood Plywood said in a Tuesday letter sent to Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross that Chinese companies are circumventing duties on hardwood plywood products from an investigation launched in 2018 by exporting their products to the U.S. through Vietnam. Evidence collected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection such as video footage of workers at a Vietnamese wood manufacturer’s facility removing...

