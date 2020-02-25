Miami Investment Pro Who Stole $7.5M To Face Deportation

Law360, New York (February 25, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- A jailed Brazilian national who stole $7.5 million from investors in his Miami-based futures trading fund was set to be transferred to U.S. immigration officials for deportation proceedings after a Manhattan federal judge sentenced him to time-served in light of a health condition that leaves him susceptible to cancer. U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain also ordered Fabio Bretas De Freitas, 54, to forfeit more than $5.3 million, money he took from 17 victims who had backed his Phy Capital fund. He will be transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and will face near-certain deportation. Judge Swain said...

