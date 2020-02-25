Pot Co. Says Fiserv Unit Can't Ditch Weed Credit Card Row

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 8:25 PM EST) -- A Colorado pot dispensary told a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday that a Fiserv unit has deep ties to an embattled cannabis credit card company and should not get a pass on litigation arising from several marijuana companies seeking the return of their funds. Silver Stem Fine Cannabis said Fiserv unit First Data Merchant Services LLC has not met the threshold required for the permanent injunction it requested to stop all claimants from prosecuting or initiating lawsuits concerning the disputed funds, arguing that allowing legitimate claimants to seek the funds First Data owes them will not result in irreparable harm. The dispensary...

