Three Firms Seek Co-Lead On Consolidated Conagra Action

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 4:04 PM EST) -- The Rosen Law Firm PA, the Brown Law Firm PC and Gainey McKenna & Egleston requested Tuesday to share lead counsel designation in an action that would result from consolidation of three shareholder derivative suits that accuse leadership at Conagra Brands Inc. of deceiving investors about details of its nearly $11 billion acquisition of Pinnacle Foods Inc. In their motion, the three legal teams sought to lead the combined suits and asked for a subsequent pause on the consolidated matter while U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold considers a nonderivative proposed securities class action regarding the same affairs at Conagra....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS