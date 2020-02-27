How Attys Skirt The Rules To Get In The Cannabis Game

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 4:26 PM EST) -- As the number of states that have legalized some form of marijuana creeps up, many attorney ethics boards and state Supreme Courts have given attorneys the go-ahead to take on clients working within the state-legal, federally-illegal industry. But several states haven't, leaving in place ethics platforms including a version of an American Bar Association model rule that bans attorneys from advising clients on "conduct that is criminal or fraudulent." The rule doesn't differentiate between federal and state laws — a tricky thing when you're dealing with an industry that is sort of in between. Concerns about ethics — and criminality —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS