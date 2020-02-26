EQT Seeks To Force FLSA Overtime Suit Into Arbitration

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- EQT Corp. is trying to force a Pennsylvania landman's overtime collective action into individual arbitration, arguing it was never the man's employer and that he signed an arbitration agreement before working with an EQT affiliate. EQT says landman Adam Heaster is wrongly trying to treat it as his joint employer, but that he was always employed by Percheron LLC, a third-party vendor for energy companies. In a motion to dismiss the proposed collective action and compel arbitration, EQT told a Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday that Heaster signed an arbitration agreement that specifies that as a Percheron employee, he would be performing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS