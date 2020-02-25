Bill Nye May Lack Formula To Delay Trial Against Disney

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 10:45 PM EST) -- Bill Nye the Science Guy appeared to come up short Tuesday in his bid to convince a California court to delay a trial on his lawsuit alleging The Walt Disney Co. cheated him out of millions, with the judge saying the TV star's co-plaintiff is unlikely to win an aspect of the case now under appeal. With a May trial date approaching, Nye asked Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Cowan to stay the case until the Second District Court of Appeals makes a decision on the status of his co-plaintiff Abelsoft Inc. following a summary judgment verdict that the company did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS