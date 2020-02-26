UK Can't Extradite Assange On Political Charges, Atty Claims

Law360, London (February 26, 2020, 4:58 PM GMT) -- Extraditing Julian Assange to the U.S. to face trial over leaking hundreds of thousands of classified documents would be illegal because the charges against the WikiLeaks founder are "purely political," his lawyer argued Wednesday at the third day of hearings in London. Assange's attorney Edward Fitzgerald said at Woolwich Crown Court in southeast London that the Anglo-U.S. Extradition treaty expressly prohibits extradition for political offenses, arguing the alleged conduct "is, by analysis as well as by label, of espionage." Assange is wanted in the U.S. on 17 charges under the Espionage Act and one charge of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion over claims...

