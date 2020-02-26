Qatar Fraud Trial Against Ex-Barclays Bankers Goes To Jury

Law360, London (February 26, 2020, 3:30 PM GMT) -- A London jury on Wednesday began deliberating fraud charges against three former Barclays executives accused of hiding millions of pounds in secret fees the British bank paid Qatari investors that injected £3.9 billion ($5 million) into the bank during the financial crisis. A jury is mulling whether to punish ex-Barclays executives for making payments to Qataris during the financial crisis. (AP) Judge Andrew Popplewell sent the case to the jury after a five-month trial over the Serious Fraud Office's charges that Richard Boath, who was co-head of Barclays investment bank’s European financial institutions arm, Roger Jenkins, Barclays’ former head of Middle East investment and,...

