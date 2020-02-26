Hoberman Steers Tech Co. Unqork In $131M Funding Round

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 1:24 PM EST) -- Technology startup Unqork, represented by Hoberman Law Group, on Wednesday said it has raised additional funds from investors including a Goldman Sachs division to hit $131 million in the final close of its Series B round. New York-based Unqork said the extra funds came from investors including Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, which is the financial institution's investment arm, and technology-focused investor Aquiline Technology Growth. The Series B round's first close was in October, when Unqork said it raised $80 million led by CapitalG, the growth equity investment fund of Google parent Alphabet Inc. Funds and accounts associated with BlackRock Inc....

