3 Firms Guide Blackstone's $6B UK Student Housing Co. Buy

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 9:50 AM EST) -- Blackstone Group on Wednesday agreed to buy U.K. student housing company iQ Student Accommodation for £4.66 billion ($6 billion), in a deal guided by Jones Day, Kirkland & Ellis and Gowling WLG that the companies said is the largest private real estate transaction in U.K. history. The sellers are Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Wellcome Trust, according to a statement. IQ, which owns and operates off-campus housing for universities throughout the U.K., manages more than 28,000 beds across the country, including in major cities like Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield, Edinburgh and Birmingham. Rob Roger, CEO of iQ Student Accommodation, praised the deal in the...

