Ex-BlueWave GC, CFPB Official Joins Bradley Arant In DC

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 9:56 PM EST) -- A former general counsel at fintech and energy finance company BlueWave Solar who's also worked in the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has joined Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced. Michael Gordon, who also did a stint for the U.S. Department of the Treasury in addition to the CFPB, will join Bradley Arant's banking and financial services practice group as well as its government enforcement and investigations team, the firm said Tuesday. Most recently, Gordon was working as counsel for the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, according to his LinkedIn profile. He...

