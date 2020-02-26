Nursing Home Can't Force Arbitration Amid Signature Mystery

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 5:24 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday rejected a nursing home’s bid to force arbitration of negligence-related claims from a woman’s estate, saying the facility never explained how her purported signature was added to documents containing an arbitration clause after she arrived there suffering hallucinations and unaware of her surroundings. The three-judge appellate panel upheld a trial court ruling last year denying Aristacare at Cherry Hill LLC’s motion to dismiss a wrongful death suit by the estate of Maureen Bright and compel arbitration based on an arbitration provision in her admission documents, finding that “there was never a meeting of...

