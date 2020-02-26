Investor Settlements Remain High As Defendant Sizes Grow

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 10:27 PM EST) -- Median settlement amounts for securities class actions remained at decade-highs in 2019 while the size of defendant stock issuers has more than doubled median levels from the past 10 years, according to a report released Wednesday. Cornerstone Research said in its annual look-back on investor suit settlements that a $2 billion total dollar figure for deals approved in 2019 was technically down from $5.2 billion the previous year, though 2018’s landmark $3 billion Petrobras deal appears to make up most of the difference. Inflation-adjusted median settlement values meanwhile were static at $11.5 million for both 2018 and 2019, but those figures remain...

