Financial Adviser, Ex-Colleague Share Fault In Split, Jury Says

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 5:23 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal jury faulted both sides of a dissolved partnership between financial advisers for the restaurant industry, finding one stole trade secrets and owes his former partner nearly $500,000 in damages, but also that the former partner owes the adviser $280,987 for breaking their contract. After deliberating for a full day following an eight-day trial, the Denver jury on Monday returned with a mixed verdict in the dispute between plaintiff Cypress Advisors Inc. and its owner Dean Zuccarello and his former investment adviser partner Kent McCarty Davis and his company, C Squared Advisors LLC. Cypress had claimed that after Davis...

