IVF Investors Can Seek Discovery For Chinese Arbitration

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 8:32 PM EST) -- A California judge on Tuesday allowed investors in a Chinese in vitro fertilization clinic to seek documents for a $20 million arbitration they initiated after being ousted from the project, setting the stage for the Ninth Circuit to consider whether such an order is allowed under U.S. law. U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson concluded that the application filed by a trio of investors in the Chinese IVF venture met the applicable statutory requirements, granting their request to force the former owner of a Chinese hospital and several related entities to turn over information to be used in the ongoing arbitration...

