Practice Points From Panera Appraisal Litigation

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 2:45 PM EST) -- In the case In re: Appraisal of Panera Bread Company, the Delaware Court of Chancery determined the appraised fair value of the shares dissenting from the $7.5 billion acquisition of Panera Bread Company by JAB Holdings BV. The court determined the fair value per share to be about 3.7% below the price per share paid by JAB. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn held (1) that the sale process was sufficient for the court to rely on the deal price to determine fair value and (2) that JAB provided sufficient evidence for the court to deduct from the deal price the value...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS