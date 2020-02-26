Cosi's Ch. 11 Funds OK'd As It Seeks Shift To Catering Biz

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 26, 2020, 8:07 PM EST) -- Fast-casual restaurant operator Cosi Inc. told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday it is likely to hang around in Chapter 11 for six months to a year as it enacts a shift in its business model to a catering-centered operation. At a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon gave his nod to various “first day” motions of Cosi’s, including approval to tap into $1.25 million of its up to $3 million in debtor-in-possession financing from Lion Fund LP so it can fund operations as the Chapter 11 proceeds. “There is no doubt the debtors’ need the financing,” Judge Shannon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS