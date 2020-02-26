CFPB To Face Deadlines For Small-Biz Loan Data Rule In Deal

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 7:41 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has reached a deal to end a lawsuit accusing it of ignoring its decade-old mandate to collect small business lending data, agreeing to stick to a timetable for drafting and finalizing the necessary regulations in what community advocates behind the suit say is a "big win." Under a stipulated settlement approved Wednesday in California federal court, the CFPB is committing to a series of court-ordered deadlines for implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act's Section 1071, which tasked the agency with collecting and publishing data from financial institutions on loan applications by small businesses and women- and minority-owned...

