Trump Financial Info Needed For Lawmaking, Justices Told

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- Subpoenas by House of Representative committees seeking President Donald Trump's financial and banking records should be enforced because they are essential to legislative efforts, the committees told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday. The requests to Deutsche Bank, Capital One and Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP, were sufficiently authorized by the House committees and the entire chamber, House attorneys said in a brief asking the court to uphold the subpoenas. In addition, the requests don’t impede Trump from conducting his duties as president, the brief said. “In sum, the committees’ subpoenas satisfy every constitutional requirement ever articulated by this...

