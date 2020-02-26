Albertson's Wants Ill. Justices To Decide If BIPA Is Unlawful

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 9:20 PM EST) -- Albertson's is seeking permission to ask Illinois' high court whether the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act is unconstitutional, after failing to convince a lower court in pharmacy employees' suit alleging violations of the state's expansive biometric privacy law. Cook County Circuit Judge Anna Loftus last month denied the company's motion to dismiss the pharmacy workers' case. Albertson's had argued that the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act should be considered special legislation prohibited by the state's constitution, because it applies to some companies while improperly leaving others out. Now New Albertson's Inc., which owns the Jewel-Osco chain of grocery stores where the named plaintiff...

