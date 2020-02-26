Greenberg Traurig Steers $165.5M Sacramento Office Buy

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 4:44 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP guided Singapore-based Prime US REIT in the $165.5 million purchase of an office tower in Sacramento, California, the trust's U.S.-based portfolio manager KBS said on Wednesday. The property, known as Park Tower, is roughly 489,000 square feet and includes 24 stories of office, retail and parking garage space, the announcement said. Park Tower sits in downtown Sacramento near the state capitol, the basketball arena for the Sacramento Kings and Downtown Commons, which is a new mixed-use shopping and entertainment complex. The building was recently renovated and boasts a fitness center, conference center and lounge, according to the announcement....

