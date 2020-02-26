Breach At Face Recognition Co. Exposes List Of Gov't Clients

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- Clearview AI, a facial recognition startup already under scrutiny for its data-collection practices, said Wednesday its entire list of customers was exposed in a breach that its attorney called "part of life in the 21st century." The New York-based startup said a since-patched security flaw let intruders have unauthorized access to its client list, which regulators believe includes U.S. and Canadian law enforcement agencies as well as financial institutions. Clearview said the intruders were not able to access its searchable database of images — pegged at 3 billion by some reports — culled from social media platforms and other websites....

