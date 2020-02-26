Feds Face Fierce 7th Circ. Panel Over Public Charge Rule

Law360, Chicago (February 26, 2020, 5:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. government faced intense questioning Wednesday from a Seventh Circuit panel that seemed skeptical over whether to lift a lower court order temporarily blocking the Trump administration from enforcing its public charge immigration rule in Illinois. The government aimed to argue before a three-judge panel that an Illinois federal judge imposed his state-specific preliminary injunction of the rule without Cook County or an immigrant advocacy group proving he had a cognizable injury to protect against. But the panel instead focused its nearly rapid-fire questions on exploring who could be subject to the rule and under what circumstances, in case the...

