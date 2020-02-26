BIA Misread Rule Before Flawed Removal Order: 3rd Circ.

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 9:50 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday tossed the Board of Immigration Appeals’ removal order for an Ecuadorean immigrant after finding that the board misread the so-called stop-time rule and that the error was the sole reason the man’s case was rejected. In a unanimous precedential opinion, a Third Circuit panel agreed with petitioner Wilson Guadalupe in finding that the BIA misread the stop-time rule, which relates to the period an immigrant must continually reside in the United States to use a certain legal tool to stay when it denied Guadalupe’s request for relief from removal. The panel said Guadalupe did not receive...

