Emulex Again Fends Off Investor Suit Over $606M Deal

Law360, Los Angeles (February 26, 2020, 11:47 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles federal judge has again dismissed a putative securities class action alleging Emulex Corp. concealed that Avago Technologies Ltd.'s $606 million acquisition offer was too low, saying the case still failed to pass muster after the Ninth Circuit ordered him to evaluate it under a different standard. U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney first dismissed the complaint in 2016 on the grounds that Emulex shareholders needed to show scienter, or that the telecommunications company had intentionally deceived investors. The Ninth Circuit remanded the case to the district court to reconsider its finding by assessing whether the shareholders had shown...

