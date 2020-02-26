Racer Sues Event Co. Over 'Worthless' Insurance

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- Spartan Race Inc. overcharged participants in its obstacle course contests for "worthless" insurance and lined its pockets with the excess fees, according to a lawsuit filed in Florida federal court Wednesday. In a proposed class action complaint, Spartan Race participant Aaron Fruitstone alleges that in addition to the more than $100 that each participant must pay as an entry fee for each race, the organizer charges $14 for insurance. According to the complaint, the $14 is presented as a "pass through" charge to a third-party insurer, but in reality the insurance costs far less and the bulk of the $14 is...

