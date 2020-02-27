McManis Faulkner Swipes Trial Pro From Skadden

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 7:15 PM EST) -- A Skadden lawyer with a hand in numerous high-profile litigations, including defending the NCAA, FedEx and ConAgra, has moved to the San Jose trials firm McManis Faulkner, the latter said Wednesday. Patrick Hammon, who has defended some household-name companies and organizations against complaints of wrongdoing, will join the roughly 20-lawyer, trials-centric firm and help with its main practice areas — employment, family law and others. "The firm has an unrivaled reputation for formidable trial advocacy and community involvement in San Jose and Northern California, which was important to me because of my experience as a trial advocate and my track record...

