Kansas Bill Addresses Crisis Of Missing Native Women

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 9:47 PM EST) -- Legislators in Kansas voted unanimously Wednesday to push for more training of law enforcement officers as the state looks to reduce high rates of murdered and missing Native American women. The state House approved the bill in a 125-0 vote following a hearing Tuesday. House Bill No. 2646 would require better collaboration between tribes and agencies as they take on state efforts to address the increasingly high-profile nationwide issue of missing and murdered indigenous people. The bill now moves to the state senate for consideration. “In consultation with Native American Indian tribes, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas law enforcement...

