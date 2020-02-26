Blank Rome Nabs Top SALT Lawyers From MoFo

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 8:41 PM EST) -- Blank Rome said Wednesday that it has added four top state and local tax attorneys from Morrison & Foerster as partners, including Morrison & Foerster’s tax department co-chairman and a founding member of its state and local tax group. Blank Rome added Craig B. Fields, Holly L. Hyans, Nicole L. Johnson and Mitchell A. Newmark to work in its New York office as partners in its tax, benefits and private client group, the firm announced. Hyans will officially join in early March, and the three others began on Feb. 15, the firm said. Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s managing partner and...

