CBD Co. Elixinol Accused Of Violating ADA Via Website

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- A man who has filed a spate of class action claims against various companies over website accessibility has filed another complaint, this time against online CBD retailer Elixinol LLC, for claims that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. Thomas J. Olsen, who is blind, says in a complaint filed Tuesday in New York federal court that Elixinol has no brick-and-mortar locations, and that by not programming its website to be compatible with screen-reading software programs for those who are visually impaired, Elixinol is denying them equal access to its retail operation. Olsen says that when he tried last month to access the website, elixinol.com, he...

