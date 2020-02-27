3rd Circ. Tells Hospital To Recognize Nurses' Accrued Leave

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- Unionized nurses at a Pennsylvania hospital won’t have to give up their extra vacation time after the Third Circuit rejected their new employer’s bid to undo an arbitration award finding it had to honor all the leave they accumulated. The three-judge panel in its opinion Wednesday affirmed a Pennsylvania federal court’s decision to uphold the arbitration award in the dispute over whether Prospect CCMC LLC ran afoul of a collective bargaining agreement that it largely adopted after purchasing the hospital. According to the opinion, Prospect acquired Crozer-Keystone Medical Center in 2016 and agreed to rehire the nurses who were terminated as...

